NIGHTWISH Launch "Making Of" Yesterwynde Documentary, Part 5; Video

Nightwish will release their new album, Yesterwynde, on September 20. It marks the band’s tenth studio album, following on from the release of Human. :II: Nature. in 2020.

The band have released a fifth episode in a series focusing on the "making of" of Yesterwynde. Watch all five segments below:

The first single from Yesterwynde, "Perfume Of The Timeless", can be streamed here. An official video for the track can be viewed below.

Yesterwynde will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion

