NIGHTWISH Release "Phantom Of The Opera" Live Single / Pro-Shot Video Featuring HENK POORT

Nightwish have shared pro-shot live video along with the following message:

"Nightwish's epic performance of 'The Phantom Of The Opera' featuring Henk Poort is finally here! This marks the first time in 17 years that the band has performed the song live, and it's also the premiere performance with both Floor Jansen and Henk Poort on stage. After a viral Beste Zangers performance and a three year wait due to Covid, don't miss out on this historic moment as Henk Poort joins the Nightwish family on stage at the sold out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Welcome to the family, Henk!"

Floor Jansen comments: "It all started when Henk, who performed as the phantom in the Dutch version of the production, and I met on Beste Zangers in 2019. He said he'd only perform the song with me if we could do it with Nightwish, and both Nightwish and me said yes!

It was a dream come true to make it happen and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to perform with Henk at a sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Thank you to everyone who made this possible and to all the fans who have supported us along the way."

The performance is also available via digital platforms found here.