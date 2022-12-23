NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Checks In From Last Show Of European Tour - "I Am So Grateful For The Opportunity To Do What I Love"

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared the following end-of-tour message with her fans:

"Just minutes before the final show of our European tour at the sold out O2 Arena in Prague, I am filled with so many emotions. This tour has been an incredible journey for me, both personally and professionally.

On a personal level, it's been a challenge recovering from surgery and preparing for radiation therapy, but every day has gotten a little better thanks to the energy of performing with Nightwish, love from friends and family, and feeling the power and love from our amazing fans. And on a professional level, it's been an unforgettable experience. From the two sold out shows in Amsterdam where we were joined by Henk Poort for a special performance of 'The Phantom Of The Opera', to the 22 shows we've played across Europe, every moment has been a highlight.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to do what I love, and for the support of our fans, who have been with us every step of the way. Thank you for your undying support."

Jansen recently announced the release of her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24.

This album showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. Paragon has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

Says Floor: "‘Look at me now, I’m already there!' To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

""Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

Following the release, Jansen will embark on a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in April and May of 2023. Fans can expect to hear more details and possibly some sneak previews of the album in the coming months.