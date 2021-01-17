NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers "Adagio" By LARA FABIAN In New Video

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with a new video from lockdown, along with the following message:

"The next cover in the series is 'Adagio' by Lara Fabian. It certainly brings me back in time and I hope you all enjoy this rendition of the song. Have a great weekend everyone! Music by Tommy Johansson.

Jansen recently uploaded a new episode of Floor Finds. She posted the following overview for the clip below.

"Mental health, depression and difficult times are topics which are often not touched upon as much as they should. I sat down with Tom Englund from Silent Skies and Evergrey to discuss these heavy topics. Tom has a background in helping people with psychological issues and also got himself through a hard time. Hope you all enjoy this talk and are taking care of yourselves."

Jansen guested on the Evergrey track "In Orbit" for the band's 2016 album, The Storm Within. Check out the official video below.