NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers "Oblivion" By M83 And SUSANNE SUNDFØR (Video)

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen covering "Oblivion", originally performed and written by M83 & Susanne Sundfør for the movie Oblivion - released in 2013 - featuring Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman.

Jansen: "Covering 'Oblivion' might have been the most fun I have had creating a cover so far. The epic, electronic vibe together with the dreamy vocals of Susanne was a perfect opportunity for me to adapt and perform in my vibe! Hope you enjoy!"

Jansen recently uploaded a new episode of Floor Finds. She posted the following overview for the clip below.

"Mental health, depression and difficult times are topics which are often not touched upon as much as they should. I sat down with Tom Englund from Silent Skies and Evergrey to discuss these heavy topics. Tom has a background in helping people with psychological issues and also got himself through a hard time. Hope you all enjoy this talk and are taking care of yourselves."

Jansen guested on the Evergrey track "In Orbit" for the band's 2016 album, The Storm Within. Check out the official video below.