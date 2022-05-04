NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers SDP Hit "Unikat" For Germany's Sing Meinen Song (Live Audio)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another cover song from her growing catalogue of solo performances. Check it out below.

Floor: "'Unikat' from SDP (Stone Deaf Production) reimagined by me for Sing Meinen Song (@VOX). This is the official audio video. The video version can be seen at VOX or RTL+ in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Du bist ein Unikat, you are one of a kind. Thank you Vincent, Dag-Alexis for this amazing song and for the biggest compliments. Hope you all feel this song as much as we did. You're unique, you're just the way you are."

Jansen released her first ever original solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. The live performance of "Fire" below took place at HLF8 on Dutch television. Backing Jansen up are Ivo Maarhuis (drums), Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Levy Simon (guitar) and Jelle Stokhof (bass)