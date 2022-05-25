NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Cover Of LOTTE Hit "Mauern" From Germany's Sing Meinen Song (Live Audio)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another cover song from her growing catalogue of solo performances. Check out her rendition of Lotte's "Mauern", which she recently performed for Germany's Sing Meinen Song.

In the FaceCulture clip below, Jansen talks about her experience on the show, which airs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Jansen will release her second official solo single on May 27th. The as-yet-untitled track is available for pre-save at this location.

Jansen released her first ever solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. Check out the official video for the song below.