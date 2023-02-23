NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Unveils Limited Deluxe Box Edition Of Debut Solo Album

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with the following update:

"Check it out, the deluxe box for Paragon is finally ready! A premium box, hardbook book, signed photo, totebag, pin, exclusive heavyweight vinyl and the digipak all in one - only 1000 will ever be made! I'm so proud of my team for creating this exclusive and high-quality product."

Jansen will release her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24th. This album showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. Paragon has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

Says Floor: "‘Look at me now, I’m already there!' To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

"Invincible"

Following the release, Jansen will embark on a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in April and May of 2023. Fans can expect to hear more details and possibly some sneak previews of the album in the coming months.