NIHILECT Reveals Video For "Inviolable Sin" From Debut EP, Tapestry

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Nihilect is set to challenge the boundaries of extreme metal with the release of their debut EP, Tapestry, featuring the lead single "Inviolable Sin". This release is scheduled for August 2, 2024, and will showcase the band's unique blend of technical prowess and lyrical depth, making waves in the technical death metal scene.

Formed in 2024, Nihilect is composed of Josh Padgett (vocals), Yousef Jeddi (guitar, vocals), Barry Johnson (bass), and Matthew Carmichael (drums). Together, they create a sound that is both chaotic and poignant, drawing comparisons to bands like Necrophagist, Revocation, and Veil Of Maya.

Tapestry is a testament to Nihilect's relentless musicality and profound lyricism. The EP delves into themes of corruption, war, trauma, religion, and addiction, offering a powerful and introspective experience for listeners. The lead single, "Inviolable Sin", sets the tone for the EP, highlighting the band's technical skill and emotional intensity.

Nihilect's Tapestry will be released independently and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Pre-orders can be placed here. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"The Sovereign Tongue"

"Heirloom"

"Lucid Terror"

"Surrendered Passages"

"Inviolable Sin"

"Jus Post Mortem"

For further details, visit Nihilect on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Marshall Peterson)