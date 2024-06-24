NIKOLO KOTZEV’s Nostradamus - Official "Inquisition" Live Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl presents the release of Nikolo Kotzev’s Nostradamus Live In Sofia and The Rock Opera original double album reissue on 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, both out on July 19.

The second single, "The Inquisition", is out now.

Nikolo Kotzev shares: “Dear friends! Here’s the second single from the Nostradamus live show - 'The Inquisition'! A mid-tempo rocker, led by a full-blown orchestra and a choir. One of the best duets between the Inquisitor and Nostradamus! Enjoy!”

Listen here, and watch the video below:

Nostradamus, the famous three acts rock opera written by virtuoso musician Nikolo Kotzev (Brazen Abbot, Kikimora), was originally released on double CD in 2001 and reaped glowing reviews in the international press. The album went on to sell over 50,000 copies on several continents.

The original participants included some legendary vocalists of the metal/rock scene such as Glenn Hughes, Joe Lynn Turner, Goran Edman, Jorn Lande, Doogie White, Alannah Myles and Sass Jordan. Three of the members of the group Europe also appeared throughout the album (Mic Michaeli on keyboards, Ian Haugland on drums and John Leven on bass). Sustained throughout by a 35-piece orchestra, each song is more fantastic than the next. As proof, the sublime Pieces “Of A Dream”, which opens the album immediately after a beautiful intro, starts the journey through this monumental opus.

Fifteen years after the original album release, the rock opera was performed live for the first time in Sofia, Bulgaria, on November 18 and 19, 2016. The world live premiere coincided also with the 450th anniversary of the death of the French prophet Michel de Nostradamus, whose life and times are narrated throughout the opera.

Live In Sofia was recorded on May 27, 2017 in the hall of the State Opera – Rousse, Bulgaria, in conjunction with Maestro Nayden Todorov. Three more shows were staged in 2017 in venues in Bulgaria. The release sees the famous Nostradamus opera performed in its entirety, for over two hours of a blinding performance of a cast of 120 people.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Overture"

"Pieces Of A Dream"

"Desecration"

"Introduction"

"Home Again"

"Henriette"

"Caught Up In A Rush"

"The Eagle"

"Plague"

"Inquisition"

"The King Will Die"

"I Don’t Believe"

"Try To Live Again"

CD2

"War Of Religions"

"The Inquisitor’s Rage"

"Chosen Man"

"World War II"

"World War III"

"Because Of You"

"The End Of The World"

"I’ll Remember You"

"I’ll Remember You" (Encore)

Live Stage Characters:

Alexander Atanasov (Bulgaria) – Nostradamus

Zvezdi Keremidchiev (Bulgaria) – The Inquisitor

Amalia Nenova (Bulgaria) – Anne Gemelle

Björn Lodin (Sweden) – The Storyteller

Thomas Vikström (Sweden) – Soldier / Ghost

Mehmet Kaya (Turkey) – King Henry II

Nora Karaivanova (Bulgaria) - Catherine de Medici

Ben Cross (Chariots of Fire, First Knight, Star Trek etc.) – The Narrator

Kikimora Band Members:

Nikolo Kotzev – guitars

Angel Dyulgerov – guitars

Anthony Georgiev – keyboards

Radoslav Todorov – keyboards

Nikolay Todorov – drums

Nikolai Tsvetkov – bass

Other Credits:

The State Opera – Rousse - orchestra, choir, ballet, choreography, costumes

Orlin Dyakov - director of the play

Nayden Todorov – conductor

Ivan Ivanov – Johani – scenographer

Nikolay Buzov - costume designer

Nikolo Kotzev - musical director

Nostradamus - The Rock Opera tracklisting:

CD1

"Overture"

"Pieces Of A Dream"

"Desecration"

"Introduction"

"Home Again"

"Henriette"

"Caught Up In A Rush"

"The Eagle"

"Plague"

"Inquisition"

"The King Will Die"

"I Don’t Believe"

"Try To Live Again"

CD2

"War Of Religions"

"The Inquisitor’s Rage"

"Chosen Man"

"World War II"

"World War III"

"Because Of You"

"The End Of The World"

"I’ll Remember You"

Cast:

Alannah Myles - Anne Gemelle

Sass Jordan - Catherine, Queen of France

Göran Edman - Ghost

Glenn Hughes - Henry II, King of France

Jørn Lande - Inquisitor

Joe Lynn Turner - Nostradamus

Doogie White - Storyteller

Musicians:

Nikolo Kotzev - Guitars, Violin

Mic Michaeli - Organ

John Levén - Bass

Ian Haugland - Drums

The Sofia Strings Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Nelko Kolarov