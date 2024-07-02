NOTHING MORE Discusses Potential Collaboration With CARRIE UNDERWOOD On SiriusXM's Octane

Nothing More recently sat down with SiriusXM host Shannon Gunz for a special album event at SiriusXM’s Nashville studios. During the interview, they discuss how Carrie Underwood is a Nothing More fan and how there is a possibility of a collaboration.

Listen to the full interview now on SiriusXM Octane on the SiriusXM app.

Gunz and Johnny Hawkins discuss Underwood:

Shannon Gunz: “I know you're friends with Carrie Underwood and she's a big fan of you guys. So I'm gonna put on my manifestation stuff if that happens 'cause she's super cool.”

Johnny Hawkins: “Yeah, we're hoping. So we've gotten the pleasure of doing a little bit of writing with her, but we didn't quite have enough time. We're in between, you know, stops and whatnot and we'll see, maybe your dreams will come true.”

Shannon Gunz: “That would be sweet. Breaking news might happen.”

Johnny Hawkins: “Big might.”

Shannon Gunz: “How did you, initially just 'cause she's such a huge star, she's such an amazing talent, like when did you find out that she was a fan? Did she just come to a show or did somebody tell you, I know that she's been to see you guys.”

Johnny Hawkins: “It was my buddy Dustin. He just sent me a message. He's like, ‘Yo dude. You know, Carrie Underwood follows you or something, or the band.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah, she only follows like 200 people.’ And we're like, ‘Oh, she must like the music or something.’ So I just shot her a message, not really expecting anything in return. And she was like, ‘Yeah, I love it,’ or something. And I was like, ‘No way.’ And then fast forward to our show in Nashville at Marathon, we were playing and I remember we were just into a great night. All the fans were just going, it was a filled room. And then there was this blonde chick in the back, like up on this elevated thing that was kind of a private section, just like blonde hair, just like headbanging, like hair going everywhere. And then when the headbanging stopped, I could see a face. I was like, ‘Is that Carrie Underwood? Like back there?’ Turns out it was.

Shannon Gunz: “Wow. Well she has her own channel here on SiriusXM. It's Carrie's Country. And I love it because she'll play country. She plays some older stuff, newer stuff, but then she plays rock and metal and it's classic rock, it's new rock and metal. Like it's whatever she's got in her iPod is basically what Carrie's Country is, so it's super cool. I hear there's some Nothing More on there every now and then, so see got that going.”

(Video credit: SiriusXM Octane)

Active rock heavyweights Nothing More mark the release of their new album Carnal via Better Noise Music by landing their second-ever #1 single on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay charts with “If It Doesn’t Hurt.” It follows the band’s debut #1 single, 2017’s “Go To War,” which recently became RIAA Gold-Certified and received two Grammy Award nominations (“Best Rock Song” and “Best Rock Performance”).

The 3x Grammy-nominated band—Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—have today also shared a compelling and ferocious music video for the album track “STUCK” featuring rapper Sinizter.

Carnal also features two previously released singles: the emotionally charged “Angel Song” (featuring iconic rock vocalist / singer-songwriter David Draiman of the 5x Platinum certified group Disturbed) and the defiant “House On Sand” (featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe).

Nothing More recently announced their headlining “Carnal Tour 2024” produced by Live Nation.

The late summer “Carnal” tour will kick off in the US on August 31 in Columbia, MO and stretch to September 24 in Cleveland, OH. It will feature direct support from rock outfit Set It Off along with special guests, alt-metal vanguards/Better Noise Music labelmates From Ashes To New and rock outfit Post Profit.

Tickets available via Nothing More’s website here.

“If the tour we just finished is any indication of what’s to come, this is going to be the best Nothing More tour yet,” says Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “The Carnal Tour will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the US. We’re bringing out Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and our good friends Post Profit. Don’t miss this one. Your future self will thank you.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting the guys in Nothing More at a show of theirs in Nashville recently, and they are just the kindest guys,” says Set It Off vocalist Cody Carson. “But on top of that, what impresses me is their relentless work ethic and their incredible talent on stage. We hit it off right away, and we are very excited to hit the road with them! The whole tour package is extremely talented and really cares about their live show so these cities are in for a hell of a night!”

“It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to finally be hitting the road with our labelmates in Nothing More,” states From Ashes To New vocalist Danny Case. “The whole lineup is huge and we’re looking forward to sharing the stage with them and Set It Off as well.”

Dates:

August

31 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

September

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall #

5 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

7 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

10 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

17 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

20 - Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

23 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

24 - Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

# with Set It Off, From Ashes To New and Post Profit

* no Set It Off or From Ashes To New

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), Carnal unites Nothing More’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

Order Carnal now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape, here.

“Carnal feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been,” says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession,” states bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Carnal tracklisting:

"Carnal"

"House On Sand" (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

"If It Doesn’t Hurt"

"Angel Song" (Feat. David Draiman)

"Freefall"

"Blame It On The Drugs"

"Head"

"Existential Dread"

"Heart"

"Down The River"

"Give It Time"

"Sight"

"Stuck" (Feat. Sinizter)

"Run For Your Life"

"Sound"

"Angel Song" video:

"House On Sand" video:

"If It Doesn’t Hurt" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)