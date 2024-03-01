NOVAREIGN Release New Single “Ironsides”

Six years since the release of the promising potential of their debut album, Legends, finally comes a new song, “Ironsides”, from Los Angeles’ progressive power metal band Novareign.

Ironsides by Novareign

“Old Ironsides is a poem written by Oliver Wendall Holmes Sr. after finding out that the USS Constitution was slated to be deconstructed and used for parts,” explains singer Icarus Marquez. “Saddened by this notion, Holmes took his poem and published it in his local newspaper. After the town read the poem, they rallied together and let the powers that be know that they all believed if the ship was to be destroyed, then it should at the very least have the opportunity to go out in battle. The power that be could not deny its people and made the repairs necessary to get it back in active duty. Centuries later, Old Ironsides is STILL in active duty to this very day. There is no limit to what we as a people can do when we rally together.”

Additionally, the ensuing live shows that followed its release including dates with Michael Schenker, Exmortus, Angra, White Wizzard, Rhapsody Ov Fire, Act of Defiance, Bonded By Blood, GloryHammer, Graveshadow, PowerGlove and Holy Grail, in addition to festivals like Mad With Power, Hyperspace, Ruinfest and Frost And Fire.

In the downtime, Novareign endured a couple of lineup changes implementing new drummer Ulises Hernandez (ex-Judicator, Our Dying World) and guitarist David Walston (ex-Helsott, Monolith), while guitarist Balmore Lemus has split his time with Judicator, Lunar and Dire Peril. On and off Novareign have been writing and recording the follow-up to Legends and a new album is expected by the end of 2024.