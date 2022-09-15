Nuclear Blast Will Remember Late SOILWORK / THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Guitarist DAVID ANDERSSON As "One Of The Most Creative And Passionate Artists Of Our Time"

News arrived yesterday that guitarist David Andersson, of Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, has passed away at 47 years of age.

Nuclear Blast Records has issued the following statement: "Words are not enough to express our feelings today, the whole Nuclear Blast family mourns the death of David Andersson, guitarist of Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends - we will remember David as one of the most creative and passionate artists of our time, his memory will forever be cherished."

Soilwork issued the following: "We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson's passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man is so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork's musical journey forward.

Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side.

We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David's family and friends in these tragic times." - Björn, Sven, Sylvain, Bastian, Rasmus & Simon

The Night Flight Orchestra shared the following words: "Goodnight sweet doctor. We all hope you’ve finally found peace. We will miss you so much. You were one of a kind and a brilliant musician. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. It hurts so much. Our deepest condolences goes out to David Andersson’s family on this difficult day. He’s music will live on forever. Thank you for all the unforgettable times together. See you on the other side." - Björn, Jonas, Sharlee, Anna, Åsa, Sebastian, John & Rasmus





(Photo - Stewart Munro Photography)