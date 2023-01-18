ONCE TO DIE Release “Regain Strength” Single

Metal band Once To Die released their new single "Regain Strength" along with their music video. The single was recorded at Hear No Evil Studio and was mastered by Sparrow Sound.

"'Regain Strength' is a song about overcoming depression and rising from the dark hell we once lived. To dig ourselves out from the grave with a renewing of the mind and spirit," says the band's frontman Jey Collins.

From the chaotic depths of Southern California, three original members decided to resurrect the vicious beast of Once To Die. Justin Bundy, Mark Pistone (Carry us through), Jey Collins (Solus Deus) aligned with local slammers Hector Gonzalez (Phobia) and Austin D'amond (Bleed the Sky) to evolve a destructive yet harmonious sound. The design to construct an infectious blend of beautiful calamity to bury both our own and others demons under the rubble.

Once To Die is:

Jey Collins - Singer

Mark Pistone- Guitar

Justin Bundy- Guitar

Hector Gonzalez- Bass

Austin D'Amond - Drums