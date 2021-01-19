ORANGE GOBLIN Members Fully Recover From COVID-19 Infection

"Happy New Year everyone," begins Orange Goblin vocalist Ben Ward. "It's been a bit quiet in the OG camp recently. Due to (UK Prime Minister) Boris (Johnson)'s tier system and the subsequent lockdown and uncertainty surrounding when it will all end, we are frantically looking at possible dates to reschedule the two live/live-stream shows in London that were originally planned for November and then December, keep checking here for updates on that as all tickets purchased will remain valid once we have new dates sorted. In the meantime Chris (Turner, drummer) and Joe (Hoare, guitarist) were forced to isolate after they and their families tested positive for Covid over Christmas and New Year, thankfully they have all now made a full recovery."

"Don't forget that you can still purchase the digital live album that we released last year Rough & Ready, Live & Loud via our official Bandcamp page and merchandise is also available there or via the shop on the official OG website Stay tuned for more news soon!"

Rough & Ready, Live & Loud artwork and tracklisting:

"Sons Of Salem"

"The Devil's Whip"

"Saruman's Wish"

"Made Of Rats"

"The Wolf Bites Back"

"Mythical Knives"

"The Fog"

"Some You Win, Some You Lose"

"The Filthy & The Few"

"Shine"

"Renegade"

"Time Travelling Blues"

"Your World Will Hate This" (Bandcamp Exclusive Bonus Track)