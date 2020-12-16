ORIANTHI On Working With ALICE COOPER - "He's Got His Shit Completely Together; An Incredible Person"

Platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi, recently guested on Side Jams With Bryan Reesman. She discusses her new album, O, growing up in Australia, finding balance in her lifestyle, trading drinking for Cannabidiol (CBD) and working with Alice Cooper.

Orianthi: "Alice is one of the most level people that I've ever met in this industry because he's been through it all. He was in a mental ward at one point, and he went through a lot of crazy ups and downs. But an incredible, incredible person, incredible entertainer. You get 110%, he's in the same mood every day. He's got his shit completely together and has for a very long time. His family are amazing, the band are amazing. I had the most incredible time with Alice and everybody. He's just so professional. He encouraged me to be the best I could be and just get better and better."

Orianthi recently released of her new album, O, via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch a video for the track "Sorry" below.

"The album O is a very inspired album... kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!," says Orianthi.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Sinners Hymn"

"Rescue Me"

"Blow"

"Sorry"

"Crawling Out Of The Dark"

"Impulsive"

"Streams Of Consciousness"

"Company"

"Moonwalker"

"Sorry" video:

"Impulsive" video:

"Sinners Hymn" lyric video: