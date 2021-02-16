Original CRACK THE SKY Bassist JOE MACRE To Release Bullet Train Album

Joe Macre is best known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band Crack The Sky, whose debut was voted album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine and is still included in the top 50 progressive rock albums of all time.

The new release from Joe Macre is a collection of ten songs written and recorded at Joe Macs American Garage. Scheduled to drop March 1, 2021, Bullet Train is one of two albums written and recorded by Joe with friends who visited his American Garage studios. Made famous for housing cars, the garage has become a recording studio for musicians all over the world.

This album was written and recorded from 2019 to 2021. Many friends brought their talents to the garage and those shut in during the pandemic were recorded via the internet. The recording was recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe utilizing Pro Tools, of which Joe is an instructor. Visit Joe’s blog at joemacre.com for details on instruments and software incorporated on this album.

Joe Macre was a member of Crack The Sky from 1975–1980 and 2004-2009. Joe has also worked with The B. E. Taylor Group, Wild Cherry, King Friday, Jim Croce, David Sanborn, The Brecker Brothers, Marie Osmond, Grammy Award Artist, Oliver Wakeman (and Eddie Offord Yes), Andy Timmons (Danger Danger), Robert Schindler (Johnny Nash), Madukwu Chinwah (Erikah Badu), Keith Green, Clint Brown, and others.

Joe’s award-winning Mixing/Composing credits in films and commercials include “Monster in Law,” “House of D” and “Fire Down Below.” Super Bowl Tabasco’s “Mosquito”, Corona’s “Ship in a Bottle”, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Ford, McDonald’s, Corona, Hyundai, and Oprah Winfrey to name a few.

2018 Joe began work on his latest project Joe Mac’s American Garage with the debut album, Bullet Train featuring a cast of musicians including Chris Elliot and Jerry Oxendyne of 86 Bullets, Pete Hewllett (Billy Joel), Jeff Adams (Facedancer), John Palumbo, Rick Witkowski, Jimmy Griffiths, Bobby Hird and Joey D'Amico (Crack The Sky) and many talented friends who visited Joe’s American Garage Studios.

Joe was inducted into the board of directors for SPARS (Society of Professional Audio Recording Services) with Leslie Ann Jones, Audio Director at Skywalker Sound, Kevin Mills at Larrabee West Studios, Tim Butler at Chicago Recording (CRC), Jeff Greenberg at The Village Recorder and Steve Davis at Crawford Communications Atlanta. Joe is an active member of AES and the American Federation of Musicians.

Joe’s second album entitled The Dream Is Free is scheduled for a spring release. Tours are also currently in the works.