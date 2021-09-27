Original IRON MAIDEN Roadie STEVE "LOOPY" NEWHOUSE Offers Inside Look Behind The Scenes Of The Band In Their Golden Era; Video

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice interviews the first and original Iron Maiden roadie Steve "Loopy" Newhouse, who worked with the band from 1978 - 1984, from the Ruskin Arms to Powerslave recordings and wrote a book about his experiences.

Newhouse gives an inside look behind the scenes of Iron Maiden in their Golden era. Loopy talks about growing up with Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno, his interactions with drummers Doug Sampson, Clive Burr and Nicko McBrain; to the replacement of Dennis Stratton with Adrian Smith; to the band's soaring success plus so much more.

All the details can be found in Steve "Loopy" Newhouse's book, Loppyworld: The Iron Maiden Years, available here.