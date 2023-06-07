OVTLIER Announces Summer Tour Dates With ANY GIVEN SUNDAY, SHALLOW SIDE

Ovtlier has announced they will be hitting the road this summer with Any Given Sin and Shallow Side on The Sinful Side Tour. The tour will kick off on August 9 in Cincinnati, OH at Madison Live and conclude on August 26 in Johnson City, TN at Capones.

The band recently teamed up with SiriusXM Octane for the exclusive world premiere of their latest single "Heartless". The single released to all major platforms along with the official music video that was directed by Tom Flynn. Tom has worked with artists such as All That Remains, Body Count, 10 Years, and more.

Tour dates:

August

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Madison Live

10 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

11 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester

12 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

13 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

16 – New York, NY – Kingsland

17 – Concord, NH – Bank Of NH Stage

18 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

20 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

23 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

24 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

25 – Huntsville, AL – Rocket Republic

26 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s