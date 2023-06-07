OVTLIER Announces Summer Tour Dates With ANY GIVEN SUNDAY, SHALLOW SIDE
Ovtlier has announced they will be hitting the road this summer with Any Given Sin and Shallow Side on The Sinful Side Tour. The tour will kick off on August 9 in Cincinnati, OH at Madison Live and conclude on August 26 in Johnson City, TN at Capones.
The band recently teamed up with SiriusXM Octane for the exclusive world premiere of their latest single "Heartless". The single released to all major platforms along with the official music video that was directed by Tom Flynn. Tom has worked with artists such as All That Remains, Body Count, 10 Years, and more.
Tour dates:
August
9 – Cincinnati, OH – Madison Live
10 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café
11 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester
12 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
13 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power
15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
16 – New York, NY – Kingsland
17 – Concord, NH – Bank Of NH Stage
18 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
20 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java
23 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
24 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
25 – Huntsville, AL – Rocket Republic
26 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s