OZZY OSBOURNE - Black Rain Album To Be Released On Vinyl LP For The First Time Ever In May; Three Bonus Tracks Included

Finland's Recordshop X has checked in with some good news for diehard Ozzy Osbourne fans:

"Ozzy Osbourne's Black Rain will be soon released on vinyl, officially for the very first time in the history of this world! Finally, after 15 years of the original release date of this album. Pre-order now to secure your copy of this beautiful vinyl."

The double vinyl LP tracklist is as follows:

Side A

"Not Going Away"

"I Don’t Wanna Stop"

"Black Rain"

"Lay Your World on Me"

Side B

"The Almighty Dollar"

"11 Silver"

"Civilize the Universe"

Side C

"Here for You"

"Countdown’s Begun"

"Trap Door"

Side D

"Nightmare"

"I Can’t Save You"

"Love to Hate"

Official release date is May 20th. Pre-order here.

Black Rain is the tenth studio album from Ozzy Osbourne, released in May 2007 via Epic Records. The new vinyl edition features the addition of "Nightmare" (originally a Japanese and iTunes bonus track), "I Can't Save You" (originally a Japanese bonus track), and "Love to Hate" (originally an iTunes pre-order bonus track).