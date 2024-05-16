OZZY OSBOURNE Takes Us Through The Evolution And Chaos Of BLACK SABBATH In New Episode Of "The Madhouse Chronicles"; Video

The new episode of The Madhouse Chronicles is available for streaming below.

Description: Black Sabbath is one of the most iconic bands of all time, especially in heavy metal. And Ozzy Osbourne was the legendary frontman. But is Ozzy happy with the arc of Black Sabbath? What were his biggest regrets? How did it all start? Ozzy takes us back to Birmingham and through the evolution (and chaos) of hard rock's most iconic band and heavy metal's progenitor - Black Sabbath.