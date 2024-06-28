OZZY OSBOURNE - The Secret Rockstar Food Menu: World's Hottest Curry & Craziest Sweet Tooth Binges; Video

The Osbournes have released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Feast your eyes and ears, Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison are gorging on their extreme love for food, sharing entertaining personal anecdotes and discussing their favorite meals. From eating chocolate eclairs and chicken salads to indulging in curries and Cornish pasties, their food journeys cover everything, including the notorious calorie counting and restaurant experiences. From Bombay Palace to Mr. Chow's and the iconic Marks and Spencer's Eclairs, the rockstar duo share their favorite eats around the globe and what's on the menu for a rockstar. They also touch on the subject of food on the road during tours and their fascination with professional eating contests. We dive into the wild internet clips of Joey Chestnut and Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the 72 Ounce Steak challenge, what a Ploughman's proper lunch is, The Rock's epic cheat day meals, and much much more. The show wraps up with amusing food stories and the quirks of their eating habits over the years."