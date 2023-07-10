PAIN's Full Catalog From 1997-2007 Now Available Worldwide On All DSPs
July 10, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Today, Pain announce that their full catalog from 1997-2007 is now available worldwide on all DSPs. Listen via the links below:
- Pain (self-titled album) - 1997
- Rebirth - 1999
- Nothing Remains The Same - 2002
- Eleanor Rigby - 2002 (EP)
- Just Hate Me - 2002 (EP)
- Dancing With The Dead - 2004
- Psalms Of Extinction - 2007
Pain, the band known for high-energy performances is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated I AM European/UK Tour. With 17 countries and 33 cities on the itinerary, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans throughout Europe and UK. Prepare to be captivated by the raw energy and intensity of Pain's performances as they take the stage. Don't miss out on this epic metal adventure.
After a six-year wait, Pain is back in Europe and UK with their I AM tour. Their absence has been felt, and now fans have the opportunity to experience this explosive energy once again.
"We start the new long journey with I AM tour right here. Couldn't be more excited!," says Peter Tägtgren. "I will finally drop some new songs before the tour starts and can't wait to get out in every corner of the world with Pain. So I AM on tour! Are you with me?"
Alongside Peter Tägtgren, Pain features a powerhouse of musicians, including Sebastian Tägtgren on drums, Jonathan Olsson on bass, and Sebastian Svalland on guitar.
Fans can expect an energetic show filled with signature Pain hits, including favorites like "Shut Your Mouth", "Same Old Song", "Call Me", and their recent hit "Party in My Head". And, as Peter has already promised, something fresh will be added to the setlist!
Pain will be joined by special guests Ensiferum, Swedish symphonic dark metal outfit Eleine and Samurai metal trio Ryujin.
Tour dates:
October
5 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa
10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
12 - Brimingham, UK - The Asylum
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur (Sold Out)
18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Lisbon
20 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa
22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
24 - Ljbljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna
25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club
26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space
31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5
November
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
Get your tickets here.
(Photo - Agata Nigrovskaya)