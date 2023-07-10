PAIN's Full Catalog From 1997-2007 Now Available Worldwide On All DSPs

Today, Pain announce that their full catalog from 1997-2007 is now available worldwide on all DSPs. Listen via the links below:

- Pain (self-titled album) - 1997

- Rebirth - 1999

- Nothing Remains The Same - 2002

- Eleanor Rigby - 2002 (EP)

- Just Hate Me - 2002 (EP)

- Dancing With The Dead - 2004

- Psalms Of Extinction - 2007

Pain, the band known for high-energy performances is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated I AM European/UK Tour. With 17 countries and 33 cities on the itinerary, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans throughout Europe and UK. Prepare to be captivated by the raw energy and intensity of Pain's performances as they take the stage. Don't miss out on this epic metal adventure.

After a six-year wait, Pain is back in Europe and UK with their I AM tour. Their absence has been felt, and now fans have the opportunity to experience this explosive energy once again.

"We start the new long journey with I AM tour right here. Couldn't be more excited!," says Peter Tägtgren. "I will finally drop some new songs before the tour starts and can't wait to get out in every corner of the world with Pain. So I AM on tour! Are you with me?"

Alongside Peter Tägtgren, Pain features a powerhouse of musicians, including Sebastian Tägtgren on drums, Jonathan Olsson on bass, and Sebastian Svalland on guitar.

Fans can expect an energetic show filled with signature Pain hits, including favorites like "Shut Your Mouth", "Same Old Song", "Call Me", and their recent hit "Party in My Head". And, as Peter has already promised, something fresh will be added to the setlist!

Pain will be joined by special guests Ensiferum, Swedish symphonic dark metal outfit Eleine and Samurai metal trio Ryujin.

Tour dates:

October

5 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa

10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - Brimingham, UK - The Asylum

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur (Sold Out)

18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Lisbon

20 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa

22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

24 - Ljbljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna

25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space

31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

Get your tickets here.

(Photo - Agata Nigrovskaya)