Pakistan’s TABAHI Release New Single “Lal Shahbaz Qalandar”

Pakistan's only thrash metal band, Tabahi, has released "Lal Shahbaz Qalandar," a powerful tribute to Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and his message of peace and harmony.

The song blends thrash death metal with Sufi mysticism, showcasing Tabahi's unique sound. The band's commitment to exploring complex themes in their music has earned them a significant impact on the metal industry since their debut EP Release, Fatwa in 2012.

"Lal Shahbaz Qalandar" is available on all major streaming platforms, and with an upcoming EP to be released in August 2023 through CDN Records, Tabahi continues to solidify their position as the leading thrash metal band in Karachi and the world.

"Kingpin":

“Politricks”