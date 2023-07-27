PANTERA - "Pantera Radio" To Take Over Liquid Metal Starting Friday

With Pantera set to kick off their highly anticipated US tour, SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal (Ch. 40) will become Pantera Radio on Friday, July 28, at 3 AM, ET through Thursday, August 3. SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Pantera Radio on their radios and the SiriusXM App.

Throughout the run, experience exclusive never-before-heard stories, song selections, and Guest DJs airing all week as Pantera kicks off their US tour. Only Pantera and affiliated bands will be played for the whole week on Channel 40.

Rock out to Pantera and more on the SiriusXM App

Plus, listen as Pantera disrupts EVERY Liquid Metal Show all week, with limited-edition Pantera-themed shows (see all of the programming below). Hear Pantera’s history dissected on Bloody Roots Of Pantera, the world’s best Pantera covers on Corridor Of Covers, and exclusive trivia on Into The Trivia Pit. And Pantera consumes the Devil’s Dozen Countdown as we countdown the Top 12 Pantera songs of all-time. All of the specials will be available on the SiriusXM App.

This takeover is for the brothers. For the fans. For legacy.

Specials Every Hour...

- Every Hour: Takeover & Guest DJs

Hear new & exclusive content from Phil, Rex, Zakk, and Charlie. And opening the Liquid Metal Vault to bring you special archive content celebrating Vinnie Paul.

- Every Hour: Pantera Family Tree Bands (Damageplan, Down, Hellyeah, + more)

Hear ONLY Pantera and their family web of bands, like Damageplan, Down, Hellyeah & more.

- Every Hour: Dime & Vinnie Jukebox Selections

Hear Dimebag Darrell & Vinnie Paul’s favorite tracks spinning every hour.

Pantera-Versions Of All Liquid Metal Shows...

Into The Trivia Pit: Pantera Trivia Game Show, hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin & Shawn The Butcher

- Wednesday 7/26 @ 4 PM, ET (Live)

- Saturday 7/29 @ 12 PM, ET

- Sunday 7/30 @ 10 PM, ET

- Monday 7/31 @ 5 PM, ET

- Wednesday 8/2 @ 8 PM, ET

Devil’s Dozen: Top 12 Pantera Songs Of All Time, hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin

- Fri 7/28 @ 6 PM, ET & 9 PM, ET

- Sat 7/29 @ 11 am ET

- Sun 7/30 @ 11 PM, ET

- Mon 7/31 @ 3 PM, ET

- Tues 8/1 @ 8 PM, ET

- Wed 8/2 @ 9 AM, ET

Bloody Roots: Crash Course in Pantera History, hosted by Ian Christe (author Sound Of The Beast, publisher Bazillion Points)

- Sat 7/29 @ 6 PM, ET

- Sun 7/30 @ 1 PM, ET

- Mon 7/31 @ 9 AM, ET

- Tues 8/1 @ 4 PM, ET

- Thurs 8/3 @ 9 PM, ET

Corridor Of Covers: Ultimate Pantera Cover Songs, hosted by Scotty Crynock

- Fri 7/28 @ 2 PM, ET

- Sat 7/29 @ 10 PM, ET

- Sun 7/30 @ 4 PM, ET

- Tues 8/1 @ 10 AM, ET