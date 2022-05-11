PATRIA Releases First Single, Video From Upcoming Hexerei Album

Brazilian black metal band Patria presents "Worms Of Light", the first single and video taken from the new album, Hexerei, which will be released worldwide on July 15.

"The track 'Worms Of Light' is one of my favorites on the album! We ended up choosing it because it's one of the tracks that features my old friend Demon Fog, from the legendary Brazilian cult Songe d'Enfer, sharing the vocals with our vocalist Tsword", said Mantus. "It's a fast and more direct song, but it also brings dark textures and more mid-tempo parts, which create a very interesting counterpoint. We can say that it's a track that represents in synthesis what Patria's sound is about", he adds.

"Worms Of Light" lyrics mix parts in English and Portuguese. "We're doing this on some songs in this record, including mixing it with other languages like Estonian, in the track where we have the vocalist Lembetu, from the band Loits", reveals Mantus. "In the lyric video we used footages from some vintage and old horror movies that illustrate the concept of the song pretty well", he adds.

In addition to Demon Fog (Songe d'Enfer) and Lembetu (Loits), the album has the special guest on drums of Leonardo Pagani (Malphas), who played with Mantus for years on Mysteriis and several other projects. The intro, "Hexerei", which opens the album, was created and orchestrated by Dave Deville, who has already worked for The Troops of Doom and Litosth.

In Brazil, the album Hexerei will be released by Dawnrazor Records, with official distribution via Drakkar Brasil, while in Europe the release will be in charge of the German label Ketzer Records and in Mexico through Helvete Records, with sales in the United States by Rebellion Republic. Digital distribution will be handled by Blood Blast, a digital subsidiary of German record label Nuclear Blast. "We are very excited about this new album. It comes more mature and theatrical, but still perfectly rescuing what we did at the beginning of the band, inspired by that traditional black metal of the ‘90s", concludes Mantus.

Tracklisting:

“Hexerei (Intro)”

“Worms Of Light”

“Archetypes”

“A Last Breath Of Sulphur”

“Under The Devil’s Void”

“Consecration”

“Unborn Spellcraft”

“Storm Of Wilderness”

“Transmutation”

“All Vices”

“Viimne väävlisõõm” (Bonus Track)

“Worms Of Light”: