PAUL DI'ANNO To Release Double Compilation Album; Preview Of "Remember Tomorrow" Feat. TONY MARTIN Posted

Paul Di'Anno's manager, Stjepan Juras, has issued the following update:

"Dear Paul Di'Anno fans. This is a short preview of the song 'Remember Tomorrow' which Paul Di'Anno and Tony Martin performed together with slightly changed lyrics and a different chorus. You can find this song and many other gems from Paul Di'Anno's solo career on a double compilation album. If you want to get the secret pre-sale link, subscribe here."



Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse have released their new self-titled album, available worldwide via BraveWords Records. You can stream or order Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, with a limited edition signed card (333 copies only) here.

The next video single from the album will be a cover of Depeche Mode's "Precious". Watch a sneak peek below:

Paul Di'Anno speaking about his new album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

Hrvoje Madiraca adds, "This record is a product of hard work combined with the voice of the man, the myth and the legend of our dear Wrathchild! Old school metal you want. That is what you'll get!"

Ante Pupacic, known as Pupi continues, "When it comes to music, I've done all sorts of things, but I'm particularly proud of this album. Two years of work, composing, arranging, recording, editing, deleting, and so on. We went through all kinds of emotions, from euphoria to agony. Each song was carefully polished to achieve its current form. On the album, everyone added their touch, both Hrvoje and I, in terms of lyrics, music, and production, all ennobled by the powerful vocals of our legend, Paul Di'Anno."

Tracklisting:

“Warhorse”

“Get Get Ready”

“Go”

“Stop The War”

“The Doubt Within”

“Here Comes The Night”

“Tequila”

“Forever Bound”

“Precious”

“Going Home”

“Here Comes The Night” video:

"Precious":

Warhorse:

Paul Di´Anno – Vocals

Hrvoje Madiraca – Guitars

Ante Pupačić Pupi – Guitars

Guest Musicians:

Becky Baldwin (Bass Guitar on songs: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9)

Petar Šantić (Drums on songs: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10), (Bass guitar on song 10)

Joe Lazarus (Drums on song 1)

Andro Banovac (Backing Vocals on songs: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

Danijel Stojan (Drums on song 5)

Nikolina Belan (Backing Vocals on song 9)

(Photo - Mick Burgess)