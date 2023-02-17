PAUL STANLEY Expects He'll Shed A Tear At KISS' Final UK Date In Scotland - "It's A Special Place To Say Goodbye"

KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley is preparing to shed a tear when he plays the band's final UK show, on July 8 in Glasgow, Scotland, reports Daily Record.

It’s been 50 years since the formation of the glam rockers, and 40 years since they debuted in Scotland. But on July 8 the group say their live farewell to the UK at the OVO Hydro Glasgow.

Paul said: “It’s a special place to say goodbye. Together, we will make it momentous and bombastic. I wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t a tear or two shed - and that will be me.”

KISS' UK tour dates are listed below.

June

3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium

5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena



6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

July

5 - London, UK - The O2

7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Find the complete KISS live itinerary here.

Wentworth Gallery is proud to present Paul Stanley for two new exclusive exhibitions of his artwork. Paul will appear in person at Wentworth Gallery Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, February 24 from 7 - 9 PM, and Wentworth Gallery Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia on Saturday, February 25 from 5 - 7 PM.

Details:

Friday, February 24 - 7-9 pm:

Wentworth Gallery - Westfield Montgomery Mall

The Shoppes at The Guitar Hotel

7101 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-3270

montgomery@wentworthgallery.com

Saturday, February 25th - 5-7 pm:

Wentworth Gallery - Tysons Galleria

1807 U. International Drive

McLean, VA 22102

703-883-0111

tysons@wentworthgallery.com

Call the gallery for details and to reserve your favorite artwork now. Ask how you can join Paul Stanley for dinner after the show. For more information and pricing inquiries, contact the gallery.

View Paul Stanley’s art here.