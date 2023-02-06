PAUL STANLEY, OZZY OSBOURNE, JOAN JETT, BILLY IDOL - Full Workday Super Bowl Ad Streaming

Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Gary Clark Jr. appear in Workday’s Super Bowl commercial, the game takes place February 12 in Glendale, AZ. This is Workday’s first ever Super Bowl commercial. Watch below.

"This ad reflects the evolution of our brand over the past 17 years to where we are today, and supports the next stage of our growth," says Pete Schlampp, Workday Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "With more than 60 million people using our products, we are a household name. We see being part of the Big Game as an immense opportunity to show up for and entertain new and diverse audiences."

A press release states: “No matter what’s going on in the world, organizations can count on Workday’s enterprise management cloud to adapt and thrive in a changing world. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Workday every day to manage their two most important assets—their people and their money. We are the digital backbone for businesses and are mission critical in helping organizations transform and succeed. Put simply, at Workday we are shaping the new world of work.”