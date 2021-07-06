PENTRAL Debut "Disconnected" Music Video

Brazil's Pentral have released a video for "Disconnected", from their album What Lies Ahead Of Us. Watch the clip below, and listen and purchase Pentral here.

Talking about the "Disconnected" song and video, Victor Lima says, "The song talks about our hostile society, and how the characters of our debut album - a mother and her kid - have to cope with all the selfishness, aggressiveness, and apathy they face when escaping from the woods. That’s why the characters and all of us fell more and more “disconnected”, like thinking only about ourselves. I really believe this is one of the biggest issues mankind has to deal with. As for the video, differently from the previous ones, we thought that for this song - as this is a more energetic track - we should make it through live performance, and that’s the way it was made in an old theatre in our home town, with all the intensity we could put out."

Pentral's music video for "The Shell I'm Living" In has been selected by two film festivals for best music video; Golden Short Film Festival in Rome and the International Music Video Awards in London. Find the video below.

What Lies Ahead Of Us was released on May 7 on all platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Silent Trees"

"All My Wounds"

"Disconnected"

"Letters From Nowhere"

"Aiming For The Sun"

"A Gift From God"

"No Real Colour In Souls"

"The Shell I’m Living In"

"Are You Satisfied?"

"The Law"

"The Shell I’m Living In" video:

Pentral is:

Victor Lima - vocals and guitar

Vagner Lima - drums

Joe Ferry - bass

(Photo - Diego Formiga & Andressa Sarmanho)