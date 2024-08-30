PERFIDIOUS – Savouring His Flesh Album Out In October; First Single Streaming

Italian death metallers Perfidious have announced the forthcoming release of Savouring His Flesh, their first album in seven years. The album will be released October 25, 2024 via Time To Kill Records.

Preorder at timetokillrecords.com.

The first single, "In The Reign of Perpetual Agony", is now streaming.

The band comments: "Embark on a profound exploration of the human condition with our debut single. This track delivers a raw, unfiltered expression of old school death metal, staying true to its roots. Expect relentless riffs, thunderous drums, and guttural vocals. No compromises, just pure, unadulterated death metal.”

Perfidious create their own bludgeoning world of dizzying and pummelling death metal where they relentlessly whip up a maelstrom of old school riffs and drum patterns, taking influences from both the European and the American traditions.

Perfidious’ mission since their inception has been to revive the greatness and restless energy found in death metal of the past and combine it with something bolder and more intense.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“A Throne I Will Build”

“Savouring His Flesh From The Cross”

“In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony”

“Blood Of Sinner”

“Master Of Illusions”

“Infernal Vengeance (Jesus Dead)”

“Your World Crumbles”

“Enclosed In My Vision”

“In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony”: