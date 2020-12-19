PERRY FARRELL Looks Back On JANE'S ADDICTION - "Everybody Was Thinking Money, Money, Money, Then We Came Along"

Growing up Perry Farrell knew he loved music, but he wasn't always sure he was going to be a musician. His parents weren't always accepting and didn't get him lessons, so he thought he was doomed to be something else. That is until he found punk. He thought he had the frame for it and dove right in to its more "do it yourself" music culture and founded one of the biggest bands of the '80s, Jane's Addiction.

The last studio album from Jane's Addiction, The Great Escape Artist, was released in 2011 on Capitol Records, and spawned videos for the songs "Irresistible Force" and "End To The Lies".