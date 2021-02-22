PERRY FARRELL Talks New Career Retrospective Box Set, Giving His Sons Advice On Being In A Band - "The World Needs Great Musicians" (Video)

Perry Farrell - The Glitz; The Glamour is a 35-year retrospective of his life, music and art that looks into his world outside the works of Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros, to focus on 68 tracks worth of Perry’s alt rock rarities and heart-pounding artistic explorations. It is out now. Lyndsey Parker at Yahoo Entertainment spoke with Farrell about the box set, and he revealed what it's like being a father to aspiring musicians.

On why he will never write an autobiography:

Farrell: "I'm a little reserved to tell you everything about my life. Some of it's downright embarrassing, and I've got kids now. And I'm not exactly ashamed, but I almost don't want to set my children on a wrong course, because they’d think, 'Well, you did it!' They don't need to know it all about me. They can go out and live their life. My son already ran away from home twice. He just got back, and you know, I was mad at him a little bit, but then I'm thinking to myself, 'God, I ran away from home, too.' So I understand why he did it, but I just don't need to encourage him by telling him some of the wild shit I did, because I'm honestly scared shitless. It's scary out there, man; I don't want my kid getting put into to the wrong situation, hanging around with the wrong people."

The Glitz; The Glamour is served up in the form of limited edition and numbered vinyl and collectible boxset and will be an art piece in its own right, in collaboration with fine artist, Zoltar This offering firmly puts his stake in the ground as the “Godfather of Alternative Rock". In addition to the deep groove audiophile vinyl recordings, the boxset will also include a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a hardcover mini book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. In addition to the physical boxset, it will also be available as an edited version on streaming platforms, and on August 7 available to pre-order downloadable 30 and 36 track limited versions. The boxset pre-order includes a special cost-conscious “Half Now, Half On Release” payment plan.

Visit perryfarrell.com for more information.

Across nine 180 gram vinyls, Perry Farrell: The Glitz ; The Glamour takes fans through his expansive solo career starting with his first band Psi Com and their five song self-titled EP. Recorded in 1985, just prior to the formation of Jane’s Addiction, the Psi Com sound was inspired by artists like Joy Division and Siouxsie And The Banshees - setting forth the tempest of what would become alternative rock. The band was recently featured in new documentary 'Desolation Center', the previously untold story of 80’s guerilla music, art and culture in Southern California, and is available now on all streaming video platforms. Today, Perry has shared one of Psi Com’s tracks from the EP, “Ho Ka Hey”. Listen to it here.

2001’s Song Yet To Be Sung was inspired by and recorded after a life-changing experience in Sudan helping free thousands of slaves from human bondage. This experience and album set forth Perry as a humanitarian and his commitment to equality. The 12 song EP was written and produced by Perry Farrell and is joined on the album by lifelong friends including Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Martyn LeNoble (Porno For Pyros), and Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros).

Satellite Party’s 2007 album Ultra Payloaded was co-produced by Perry, Steve Lillywhite and Nuno Bettencourt and featured his wife and muse Etty Lau Farrell. The 12 song LP also included collaborations with John Frusciante, Flea, Fergie, New Order's Peter Hook, Peter DiStefano (Porno For Pyros),Thievery Corporation and Mad Professor.

2018’s Kind Heaven was described by Rolling Stone as “a mind-bending audio hallucination.” For the recording of the album, the alt-rock icon assembled a dynamic group of artists who together realised the new collaborative musical venture known as the Kind Heaven Orchestra. The record, co-produced by Farrell and Tony Visconti, features contributions from Elliot Easton (The Cars), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Mike Garson (David Bowie), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), Etty Lau Farrell, Dhani Harrison as well as Tommy Lee, The Bloody Beetroots, Kaskade, and Joachim Garraud. It featured singles “Pirate Punk Politician, “a searing indictment of the current state of our planet under a rising tide of autocratic regimes, and the soaring song of hope “Let’s all Pray For This World,” plus two applaudable new tracks from the Kind Heaven Orchestra.

There is also an unearthed recording of Jim Morrison (The Doors) that Perry Farrell has composed, and to complete the circle written and recorded with LA's next generation Starcrawler.

The boxset also features 11 specially commissioned remixes and collaborations spanning two exclusive vinyls. These feature heavyweight luminaries from the electronic dance world including Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, UNKLE, Solomun, Booka Shade, Richard Norris, Francois K and The Avalanches.

Perry Farrell - The Glitz ; The Glamour Boxset tracklisting:

I. Psi Com"

"Ho Ka Hey"

"Human Condition"

"Xiola"

"City Of 9 Gates"

"Winds"

II.& III. Song Yet To Be Sung"

"Happy Birthday Jubilee"

"Song Yet To Be Sung"

"Did You Forget"

"Shekina"

"Our Song"

"Say Something"

"Seeds"

"King Z"

"To Me"

"Nua Nua"

"Admit I"

"Happy Birthday Jubilee" (Reprise)

IV. & V. Satellite Party - Ultra Payloaded

"Wish Upon A Dog Star"

"Only Love, Let's Celebrate"

"Hard Life Easy"

"Kinky"

"The Solutionists"

"Awesome"

"Mr. Sunshine"

"Insanity Rains"

"Milky Ave"

"Ultra-Payloaded "

"Woman In The Window"

VI. Kind Heaven

"(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness"

"Pirate Punk Politician"

"Snakes Have Many Hips"

"Machine Girl"

"One"

"Where Have You Been All My Life"

"More Than I Could Bear"

"Spend The Body"

"Let's All Pray For This World"

VII. & VIII. Remixes & Features

"Let's All Pray for This World" (UNKLE Reconstruction)

"Shekina" (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)

"The Solutionists" (François K Brave Vocal Mix)

"Where Have You Been All My Life" (Solomun Remix)

"Pirate Punk Politician" (Hyper Remix)

"Let's All Pray for This World" (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

"Milky Ave" (Speakman Sound Remix)

"Machine Girl" (Richard Norris Remix)

"Oh The Sunn!" (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)

"Wish Upon A Dog Star" (Booka Shade Remix)

"Where Have You Been All My Life" (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)

IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music

"Turn Over The World" ft Starcrawler - Perry Farrell new music

"Vast Visitation" ft.recording of Jim Morrison - Perry Farrell new music

"Cling To Life" - Kind Heaven Orchestra - new music

"Love Feedback" - Kind Heaven Orchestra new music

"Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin Cover) - from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

"Rev" - from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

"Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)" - taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”

"Nasty Little Perv" - from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”

Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes

Kind Heaven Album

"(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness"

"Pirate Punk Politician"

"Snakes Have Many Hips"

"Machine Girl"<

"One"

"Where Have You Been All My Life"

"More Than I Could Bear"

"Spend The Body"

"Let's All Pray For This World"

Bonus Tracks

"Let's All Pray for This World" (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

"Machine Girl" (Richard Norris Remix)

"Love Feedback" - Kind Heaven Orchestra New track