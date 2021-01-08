Phil Anselmo's SCOUR Announce Exclusive Livestream With Special Guests SHOCK NARCOTIC; Video Trailer

Scour - the extreme metal supergroup featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, En Minor), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) - will kick off 2021 with an exclusive livestream performance later this month.

Scour released The Black EP on Black Friday (November 27) in 2020. The six-track recording follows the release of 2016’s The Grey EP and 2017’s The Red EP and serves as the final instalment of the band’s EP trilogy.

The multi-camera livestream event will take place on January 29 at Anselmo’s renowned Nodferatu’s Lair Studio and find the band performing their EP trilogy in its scathing entirety. The livestream will also include an opening set by Housecore Recording artists/Detroit grind ensemble, Shock Narcotic featuring former The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Jeff Tuttle, Child Bite vocalist Shawn Knight, current Shit Life/former The Black Dahlia Murder drummer Zach Gibson, and Battlecross bassist Don Slater.

Mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative with vocals and drums engineered by Stephen "Big Fella" Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod), The Black EP includes guest appearances from Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal, Pat O'Brien of Cannibal Corpse, and actor Jason Momoa (Dune, Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, et al), and serves as the final instalment of the band's EP trilogy.

The Black EP is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats via Housecore Records (North America) and Nuclear Blast Entertainment (internationally). Find order options at the Scour Bandcamp page at this location, the Housecore Store here, and Nuclear Blast here.

The Black EP tracklisting:

"Doom"

"Nail"

"Propaganda"

"Flames"

"Microbes"

"Subprime"

"Flames" video:

"Doom" video:

"Propaganda" video: