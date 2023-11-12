PHILIP SAYCE Unveils New Single "Lady Love Divine"

Rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Philip Sayce announces the release of his new single, "Lady Love Divine". This track is the second single off his new album, The Wolves Are Coming (Atomic Gemini / Forty Below Records), which will be released on February 23, 2024. Pre-order The Wolves Are Coming here.

"Lady Love Divine" explores the light in contrast to the darkness on the new album with an uplifting, foot-stomping, funk groove that delivers hooks in all the right places. Philip states, "It's a funky, upbeat song about that feeling you get when you instantly fall in love with someone forever. Finding the courage to talk to this person and win their love."

"The song represents a bridge — a connection between despair and hope — that invites broken spirits to be transformed and healed." The Wolves Are Coming, Philip's new album, is more powerful, unique, and bold than anything he has written or recorded. "These songs and stories came into focus during my darkest times," says Philip.

Produced by Philip at Station House Studio in Los Angeles, and engineered by Grammy award winner Mark Rains (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker), mixed by Brian Moncarz (Fantastic Negrito, Alice Cooper, Ian Moore), and mastered by Brian Lucey (Lizzo, The Black Keys, Michael Bublé) features Aaron Sterling (John Mayer, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift) Michael Leasure, (The Moody Blues, Melissa Etheridge), on vocals, and was co-written with Grammy award winner and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Richard Marx, with Philip providing the guitars, bass, and lead vocals.

"Oh! That Bitches Brew"

"Lady Love Divine"

"Babylon Is Burning"

"Your Love"

"It's Over Now"

"Black Moon"

"Blackbirds Fly Alone"

"The Moon Is Full"

"Backstabber"

"Intuition"

"This Is Hip"

Born in Wales and raised in Toronto, Canada, Philip’s love of the guitar started early. As a teen, Philip was plucked from the Toronto blues scene by the legendary Jeff Healey, who took the young guitarist under his wing and showed him the ropes, touring the world and recording as a member of Healey’s band. From 2004 - 2009, Philip toured internationally and recorded with Melissa Etheridge, including performances at The Oscars and The Grammys. He then kick-started his solo career establishing a rabid fan base in Europe and beyond. During this period, Sayce recorded his first solo album, Peace Machine. Buoyed by guitar fans’ response to the album, Philip returned his attention to his full-time solo artist career, and subsequent releases garnered high praise in both the blues, rock, and guitar worlds. To date, he has since released six studio albums and the Live EP, Scorched Earth: Volume 1.

