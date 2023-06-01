PINK FLOYD - "The Dark Side Of The Moon - A Visual History By Glenn Povey" Super Deluxe Edition Box Set Now Available For Pre-Order

The Dark Side Of The Moon will always remain Pink Floyd’s greatest achievement. A landmark album in every respect and housed in one of the most iconic album sleeves of all time.

Statistics for its sales - 50 million worldwide and counting - and chart history - 15 consecutive years on the Billboard 200 - are mind-boggling. As the album enjoys its 50th anniversary year it still shows little sign of waning in its popularity as new generations of music lovers discover its wonders.

Its release in March 1973 saw the album go straight to #1 in the US and #2 in the UK. Previous albums had been a hit and miss affair, a series of tracks both with lyrics as well as instrumental, but The Dark Side Of The Moon presented a more literal concept, a continuous piece woven with tracks dealing with the pressures of life, birth, death, war, mental illness and inequality to name a few. This clearly struck a chord.

Similarly, their live shows had built a steady cult following too, which had seen their new album previewed live as a work in progress since January 1972. However, it was with the release of the single “Money” to FM radio in North America that it suddenly propelled the band into the sphere of stadium touring.

Consequently, their live shows began to take on another dimension, becoming a multi-media extravaganza with inflatable props, pyrotechnics on a massive scale and a giant circular projection screen featuring specially made live action and animation films.

Pink Floyd had finally arrived in grand style and with it followed a slew of highly regarded conceptual albums and live shows that are remembered as nothing short of spectacular.

As author Glenn Povey explains, “Pink Floyd were a unique phenomenon. They broke the mould both in terms of recording technique but also stage presentation and created a mystique that set them apart. My ongoing research into their history has spawned many books but here I have collated all of their performance and recording history surrounding this remarkable album.”

The first one is from 1972, where the band discusses being on the road, the “Live at Pompeii” film, the band are very relaxed and laughing. Richard Wright says at one point, “We understand each other very well. We are very tolerant of each other”. Nick Mason says, “We are all from the British aristocracy with the exception of David Gilmour….”

This band interview is a rare gem, from a band which seldom gave interviews. It’s sure to raise an eyebrow or two looking back from 2023.

The longer interview is over 30 mins long with Richard Wright, where he discusses touring and looking back at The Dark Side Of The Moon, the band’s inner workings on how they write and play together, solo albums, along with living in the English countryside.

