POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Bigfoot Museum And A Creepy Cemetary

"Embark on an eerie adventure through time and mystery as you visit a chillingly atmospheric old cemetery. Let the whispers of history envelop you as you tread upon weather-worn tombstones. Shadows dance between ancient trees, casting an otherworldly glow upon moss-covered mausoleums and crumbling crypts. Each step forward is a journey into the past, where tales of forgotten souls linger in the air, waiting to be unearthed," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett as he introduces his new Legend Tripping vlog, which can be seen below.

"But the thrill doesn't end there. After braving the haunting beauty of the cemetery, we embark on a different kind of exploration—the Bigfoot museum. Venture into a world where legend meets reality, as you immerse yourself in the lore and sightings of the elusive creature. Adorned with artifacts, eyewitness accounts, and compelling evidence, the museum is a treasure trove of cryptic encounters and speculative theories. Whether you're a skeptic or a true believer, the museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the enduring mystery of Bigfoot."

Check out a couple of Rikki's previous Legend Tripping vlogs: