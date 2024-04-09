Poland’s NORTH Return With We Are, We Remain… EP; Includes BATHORY Cover

Polish pagan black death metal veterans North have announced their return with a brand new EP, We Are, We Remain…, set for release on April 29, 2024 via Pagan Records in standard jewel case CD and Digital versions. Preorder at the Pagan Records webshop.

This release marks North's triumphant return after a recording break, and the beginning of a prolific new chapter for the band. "We are happy to cooperate with Pagan Records again," says the band. "After a long break, we're excited to finally unleash a torrent of new material we've been working on relentlessly."

North haven't been idle during their time away. They've been composing, rehearsing, and delivering electrifying live performances, all while crafting a full-length album and stockpiling enough songs for future releases.

We Are, We Remain… serves as a potent reintroduction for North. This 32-minute-long EP, featuring a mix of brand new tracks, a re-recorded classic “Hymn To Winter” (from the debut ‘92 demo) and a Bathory cover, showcases the band's signature sound – a blend of pagan black metal and death metal fury, delivered with powerful Polish lyrics. Thematically, the EP delves into pagan lore and history, drawing inspiration from the works of 19th-century Polish poet Roman Zmorski, a figurehead of the "black romanticism" movement.

Established in 1992, North are veterans of the Polish black and extreme metal scene with five full-lengths under their belts - they're known to be one of the co-creators of the Polish Black Metal wave of the early 1990s.

With We Are, We Remain… North promises a ferocious and evocative return to form. This is just the beginning – stay tuned for more punishing new music from North.

Tracklisting:

“Czas By Powstali / It’s Time For Them Arise”

“Stulecia We Krw / Centuries In Blood”

“Horda Duchów / Horde Of Ghosts”

“Hymn To Winter”

“A Fine Day To Die” (Bathory cover)