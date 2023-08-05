POLYPHIA - Multi-Angle Video Of Entire Dallas Show Streaming

The video footage below features Polyphia Live at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas. It was shot on April 14th and released on August 3rd.

Filmed By Alana Lopez, Zach Burns, James Coffman, and Nicolai Brunn.

The setlist was as follows:

"Genesis"

"Neurotica"

"O.D."

"Goose"

"40oz"

"Icronic"

"Champagne"

"All Falls Apart"

"Drown"

"The Worst"

"Reverie"

"Playing God"

Encore:

"G.O.A.T."

"96 Quite Bitter Beings" (CKY cover)

"Euphoria"

Since their formation in Plano, Texas in 2010, Polyphia have made a name for themselves by blending intricate guitar riffs with hip-hop rhythms, bass-heavy trap music, and progressive metal & rock influences.

With three celebrated studio albums - Muse (2014), Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018) - as well as two EPs and a handful of singles under their belt, Polyphia raised the game yet again with their new and fourth studio album, Remember That You Will Die, which was released in October last year featuring collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai and more.

Polyphia released the "Ego Death" single from their new album, Remember That You Will Die, in September 2022. “Ego Death” features Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai, most known for his work with Frank Zappa, Motörhead, Alice Cooper, and many more. Grammy Award-winning producer and trumpet player Brasstracks also appears on the track.

Alongside the track, the band shares a vibey and stylish performance video featuring Vai and Brasstracks filmed in Los Angeles. Check it out below:

Remember That You Will Die features collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai, and more. Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, the album also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga), Judge (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, Finneas), and more on select tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Genesis" feat. Brasstracks

"Playing God"

"The Audacity" feat. Anomalie

"Reverie"

"ABC" feat. Sophia Black

"Memento Mori" feat. Killstation

"Fuck Around And Find Out" feat. $not

"All Falls Apart"

"Neurotica"

"Chimera" feat. Lil West

"Bloodbath" feat. Chino Moreno

"Ego Death" feat. Steve Vai

Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.