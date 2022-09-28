POLYPHIA Release "Ego Death" Single Feat. STEVE VAI; Music Video Posted
September 28, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Genre-bending instrumental band, Polyphia, have released the latest single from their forthcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, out October 28 via Rise Records. “Ego Death” features Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai, most known for his work with Frank Zappa, Motörhead, Alice Cooper, and many more. Grammy Award-winning producer and trumpet player Brasstracks also appears on the track.
Alongside the track, the band shares a vibey and stylish performance video featuring Vai and Brasstracks filmed in Los Angeles. Check it out below:
Remember That You Will Die features collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai, and more. Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, the album also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga), Judge (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, Finneas), and more on select tracks.
Tracklisting:
"Genesis" feat. Brasstracks
"Playing God"
"The Audacity" feat. Anomalie
"Reverie"
"ABC" feat. Sophia Black
"Memento Mori" feat. Killstation
"Fuck Around And Find Out" feat. $not
"All Falls Apart"
"Neurotica"
"Chimera" feat. Lil West
"Bloodbath" feat. Chino Moreno
"Ego Death" feat. Steve Vai
Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.