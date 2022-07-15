POP EVIL Issues Remixed Version Of Latest Single “Eye Of The Storm”

Today, hard rock group, Pop Evil, has released a remix of their latest single, “Eye Of The Storm [Into The Vortex Remix]”, produced and remixed by Zach Jones. “We wanted to try something different for a bonus version of ‘Eye Of The Storm,’” said frontman Leigh Kakaty. “We teamed up with Zach Jones who has worked closely with our producer WZRD BLD and we came up with something that we felt was special.” The original rock track was released in April and is a powerful number that conveys the chaos of a hurricane through dark, electric instrumentals with a pummelling, chaotic metal maelstrom that contains an uplifting message at its centre.

As for the song’s lyrical plea, the band explains: “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, at some point we all face a situation beyond our control. The wind howls at your door as darkness fills the sky and everything you know is being tested. You don’t know if you can survive it. At times, it feels hopeless, but it’s not. There is a path through the chaos and a way out of the confusion. You are stronger and closer than you think you are. The storm will pass. Don’t let it bury you.”

The video is an allegory of the song’s meaning and paints a picture of the storm with rapid, flashing lights and rain flooding the scene.

The band is currently on the road concluding their run on August 14 in Wichita at The Cotillion joining Shinedown in Canada starting on July 19 through August 3. Dates with Daughtry will begin on August 25 in Verona, NY at Turning Stone Casino through September 18 concluding in Melbourne, FL at King Center. Plus they’ll perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life in September.

Pop Evil has massive anthems and built a new rock’n’roll institution on a foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless from frontman, Leigh Kakaty, lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser and drummer Hayley Cramer. No matter the headline-grabbing declarations from legendary icons, lamenting the changing of the guard, the slow-burning success of Pop Evil demonstrates the hunger for hard-hitting honest music persisting worldwide.