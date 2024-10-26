Producer GLENN FRICKER issues A Warning - "Scammers Are Stepping Things Up; Some A$$hole Stole My Name To Get Free Gear" (Video)

Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios -s who has also made a name for himself with his no-holds-barred reviews of guitars, assorted gear, the music industry, and bass players - has shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

"Scammers are stepping things up. First, they're ripping off my friend's music, but now they're straight up stealing my NAME in hopes of landing free gear. Here's how to protect yourself & hopefully this won't happen to you, either."

The friend Fricker is referring to above is The Haunted guitarist and YouTube content creator, Ola Englund. Check out what he had to say about his own situation below.