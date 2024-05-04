Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City" Live (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the KISS classic, "Detroit Rock City", performed live.

Elizabeth: "For a few years now, I've heard a lot about KISS and have been told of their legacy within the realm of Rock. I even recognize some of the face paint, though I've never heard their sound before. I'm going in blind, and realized early on that there's two camps here: those that love KISS, and those that loathe them. Which camp will I be in?"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Whitesnake, Queen and Guns N' Roses.

Gene Simmons returned to the stage for the first time since KISS wrapped their End of The Road tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023. He hit the stage at Rock & Brews on April 23rd within the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington. The show was free and open to the public.

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below, including Simmons calling KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer to the stage for "Parasite", "Are You Ready" and "Lick It Up".

Setlist:

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Communication Breakdown"

"I Love It Loud"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Dr. Love"

"Cold Gin"

"Parasite"

"Are You Ready"

"Lick It Up"

"100,000 Years"

"Lemme Go Rock N' Roll"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

Check out video of Simmons' grand opening speech below.

More Gene Simmons Band tour dates:

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy

For ticket links, head here.