PUSCIFER Release New Single "The Algorithm" From American Psycho Comic Book Series; Music Video Streaming
May 29, 2024, an hour ago
Puscifer have released the new single, "The Algorithm", written and recorded for the soundtrack of Sumerian Comics' American Pyscho series.
Nathan Yocum, President of Sumerian Comics, states: “Joining forces with the legendary rock band Puscifer for our soundtrack to the American Psycho comic book series is an electrifying collaboration."
Purchase American Psycho comics here. Buy / stream "The Algorithm" here.
A music video for "The Algorithm", featuring illustrations by Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson, with animation by Tony Celano, can be viewed below:
(Photo - Travis Shinn)