PUSCIFER Release New Single "The Algorithm" From American Psycho Comic Book Series; Music Video Streaming

Puscifer have released the new single, "The Algorithm", written and recorded for the soundtrack of Sumerian Comics' American Pyscho series.

Nathan Yocum, President of Sumerian Comics, states: “Joining forces with the legendary rock band Puscifer for our soundtrack to the American Psycho comic book series is an electrifying collaboration."

Purchase American Psycho comics here. Buy / stream "The Algorithm" here.

A music video for "The Algorithm", featuring illustrations by Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson, with animation by Tony Celano, can be viewed below:

