PYRAMAZE Release Lyric Video For "Transcendence" Feat. BRITTNEY SLAYES

Danish progressive power metal group, Pyramaze, have released a lyric video for the song "Transcendence" (featuring Brittney Slayes), from their latest album, Epitaph, out now AFM Records. Order here, and watch the lyric video below.

This album being the third one with their current lineup, Pyramaze continues to fuse their signature meld of memorable melodies, powerful riffs and soaring catchy vocals to keep listeners coming back for more - pleasing both old and new Pyramaze fans alike. This upcoming release will prove to be their most melodic and accessible creation to date, featuring guest appearances by Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers, and former Pyramaze singers Matt Barlow and Lance King.

Tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"A Stroke Of Magic"

"Steal My Crown"

"Knights In Shining Armour"

"Bird Of Prey"

"Your Last Call"

"Particle"

"Indestructible"

"Transcendence" (feat. Brittney Slayes)

"Final Hour"

"World Foregone"

"The Time Traveller" (feat. Matt Barlow & Lance King)

"Transcendence" (feat. Brittney Slayes) lyric video:

"World Foregone" lyric video:

"A Stroke Of Magic" lyric video: