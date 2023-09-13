QUEEN Classic Featured In Hilarious TV Ad For Toronto Radio Station Q107's "Born To Rock" Campaign; Video

Q107: Toronto's Rock Station continue their advertising campaign, entitled "Born To Rock". A new TV spot incorporates the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", lifted from the band's 1975 album, A Night At The Opera. Watch below:

A previous TV spot in the "Born To Rock" campaign featured the KISS tune, "I Was Made For Lovin' You", from 1979's Dynasty. That clip can be viewed below: