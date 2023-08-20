QUEEN - "Fat Bottomed Girls" Removed From New Greatest Hits Collection

"Fat Bottomed Girls" has been dropped from Queen's new Greatest Hits collection, reports Music-News.com. The 1978 song, written by guitarist Brian May, celebrates a young man's appreciation for fuller-figured women but appears to be the latest victim of cancel culture.

The track - which features lyrics such as "Fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin' world go round" - featured on Queen's original 1981 greatest hits album. However, it did not feature when Universal Records announced they would be releasing a version of the album on Yoto - a new audio platform aimed at younger listeners - in a move that has left industry figures baffled.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "It is the talk of the music industry, nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can't be acceptable in today's society. It is woke gone mad. Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it. It's outrageous."

Queen guitarist Brian May has not yet commented on this unexpected censorship of his song.

The official video for "Fat Bottomed Girls", which has been viewed over 116 million times on YouTube, can be enjoyed below.