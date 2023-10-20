QUEEN Performs "Love Of My Life" At Rock In Rio In New Episode Of "The Greatest Live"; Video

Queen have released the 38th episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.

A message states: "Rock In Rio is now a legendary event to participate in - and Queen headlined the inaugural festival in 1985, performing over two nights to a total of 400,000 people. One of the many stand out moments from those shows is Brian and Freddie's acoustic version of 'Love Of My Life', that prompted a truly jaw dropping singalong."