QUEEN Release Queen The Greatest, Episode #29 - Rock In Rio (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #29 - Rock In Rio can be seen below.

A message states: "No celebration of Queen's greatest moments would be complete without a look back at their record breaking performance at Rock In Rio, featuring some rare interviews from the after show party."

In celebration of five decades in music, Queen are featured in a dedicated experiential pop-up shop on Carnaby Street, open now through January 2022. A video tour can be viewed below.

The shop, "Queen The Greatest", features a line-up of limited edition music releases, exciting fashion collaborations and lifestyle products with weekly new product drops and events. Each month will have a theme; Music, Art & Design and Magic, with visual installations that act as storytelling from each of Queen’s historic 5 decades.

The store will take visitors on a journey over 2 floors, from 70s thrift store (Freddie and Roger had a stall in Kensington Market), 80s iconic live performances and tours, 90s record store, 00s DVD homage through to 2010s tech concepts.

The new store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, features all of the hallmarks of the band. The store includes an exciting apparel collection including exclusive collaborations from a host of fashion brands including Champion, Wrangler and Johnny Hoxton jewellery.

The Champion collection features unisex T-shirts and sweatshirts, with a nod to the fashion brand’s heritage. Denim pieces from Wrangler, some adorned with iconic song titles, sit alongside solid gold and silver jewellery from British jewellery designer Jonny Hoxton, known for his tongue in cheek jewellery that fill the sweet spot between traditional craftsmanship and underground pop culture.

The proceeds from an exclusive Freddie Mercury T-shirt will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust. The charity was founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Jim Beach in memory of Freddie Mercury and raises vital funds and awareness for HIV/Aids.

Music Month - October:

The band’s continuing album and single releases will be a big part of the shop’s pulse. Limited edition music will be available to buy throughout music month with drops every week including a limited edition of a Greatest Hits vinyl, exclusive to the store, as well as both current and new solo releases from Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Art & Design Month - November:

Showcasing a line up of collaborative partners including Japanese designer Tokolo, a limited-edition bear from Steiff and a first viewing of a soon to be released pinball machine.

Magic Month - December:

Fusing the magic of 5 decades of Queen with the magic of Christmas. Product includes Rubix Cube, Christmas jumpers, cards, wrapping paper and accessories.

The store will feature screens showing archive Queen performances and Instagrammable moments that fans won’t want to miss. For those unable to travel to the store, a selection of items including the vinyls will be available online here.

Queen said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Bravado on this project, which will be an exciting experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy. Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for the store to celebrate 5 decades.”

David Boyne, MD, Bravado said: “We are delighted to announce this innovative partnership with Queen. The project will add another cultural moment to their rich legacy and will be a destination for fans to immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”

Queen The Greatest - 57 Carnaby Street, London, W1

28th September 2021 – January 2022

Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm / Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

Limited Edition Vinyl Releases:

September

28 - Greatest Hits

October

8 - Roger Taylor - A-Side: "Radio Gaga" / B-Side: "I’m In Love With My Car"

15 - John Deacon - A-Side: "Spread Your Wings" / B-Side: "One Year Of Love"

22 - Brian May - A-Side: "We Will Rock You" / B-Side: "Sail Away Sweet Sister"

29 - Freddie Mercury - A-Side: "Somebody To Love" / B-Side: "Take My Breath Away"

Apparel:

Alongside the collaborations, a range of exclusive clothing will be available to buy including Queen’s iconic Crest logo across t-shirts, sweats and jackets. Interpretations of vintage tour Tees will be available in different designs which run from the 1975 tour crest through to the European 1984 tour pharaoh inspired design.

Gifting & Accessories:

A range of Queen products will be available for fans to own including; caps, tote bags, socks and various drinkware. Christmas specific product will give Queen fans the chance to theme their festive period. Visitors can ‘tour’ the world with the band with a Queen Monopoly game.