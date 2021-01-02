QUEEN's BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR Perform X JAPAN's "Endless Rain" With YOSHIKI On Japanese TV

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Sarah Brightman, and Baby Metal's Su-Metal performed “Endless Rain”, composed by X Japan’s Yoshiki on the biggest TV show in Japan New Years Eve. Followiug is a message from the Queen camp as well as the TV footage. The performance begins at 1:36.

"Brian and Roger marked New Year’s Eve joining Sarah Brightman and X Japan’s Yoshiki on the biggest TV show in Japan, Kohaku Uta Gassen performing Yoshiki’s timeless hit 'Endless Rain'. Because of current Covid restrictions, Roger and Brian joined from their UK homes while Yoshiki performed from Los Angeles."

Taylor: "This is such a beautiful project. I'm proud and honoured to be a part of it. Respect to Yoshiki!!! And wishing you all a great New Year. Have a beautiful New Year to all our fans in Japan."

Yoshiki: "I feel honored and grateful to be performing with Queen and Sarah Brightman and all those Japanese superstars. I hope that through the music, we can give everyone courage."

"Endless Rain" is taken from X Japan's second album, Blue Blood, released in 1989.